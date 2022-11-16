4 Health Benefits of Waking Up Early

The sun is the best alarm clock. And it will help you get into a quality long-term sleep-wake schedule.

"Getting light first thing in the morning helps set our circadian rhythm", said Annie Miller, LCSW and behavioural sleep medicine expert. The circadian rhythm is the body's internal 24-hour cycle that responds to changes in light."Having that light hit your eyes cues your brain that it's time to be awake".

Kicking off the day with early light also primes your body to settle down for sleep when it's dark. "Waking up early and having those cues first thing in the morning can also help the nighttime cues, making it easier to fall asleep", Miller said.