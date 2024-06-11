For episode three of the series, we were privileged enough to play host to global sports stars in the form of former Olympian Alyssa Conley and US Open and French Open winning wheelchair Tennis Star Kgothatso Montjane. Robust and inspirational discussions were had around how being unapologetic is a daily practice of marching towards your authenticity through small actions and how mental health is equally important as physical health and that there are no limits to who can achieve greatness in this world.



October was the celebration of Johannesburg Pride month in South Africa and Nike held a Be True - In Motion event experience weekend to celebrate Pride in South Africa.



The experience included a variety of wellness games and holistic fitness activities but also had a special edition podcast conversation series in partnership with Cnr Juta & De Beer, hosted by Lwazi Madonsela and Ayabonga.