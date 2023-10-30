Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Fußballshorts für Kinder
      Nachhaltige Materialien
      Fußballshorts für Kinder
      17,99 €
      Nike Multi
      Nachhaltige Materialien
      Dri-FIT Trainingsshorts für ältere Kinder (Jungen)
      19,99 €
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Stadium Home Nike Dri-FIT Fußball-Shorts für ältere Kinder
      Nachhaltige Materialien
      Nike Dri-FIT Fußball-Shorts für ältere Kinder
      39,99 €
      Jordan MJ Flight MVP Shorts mit Print Shorts für ältere Kinder
      Shorts für ältere Kinder
      44,99 €
      Nike Air French-Terry-Shorts für ältere Kinder
      French-Terry-Shorts für ältere Kinder
      Kroatien 2022/23 Stadium Home Nike Dri-FIT Fußball-Shorts für ältere Kinder
      Nachhaltige Materialien
      Nike Dri-FIT Fußball-Shorts für ältere Kinder
      Chelsea FC 2022/23 Stadium Home/Away Nike Dri-FIT Fußball-Shorts für ältere Kinder
      Nachhaltige Materialien
      Nike Dri-FIT Fußball-Shorts für ältere Kinder
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home Nike Dri-FIT Fußball-Shorts für ältere Kinder
      Nachhaltige Materialien
      Nike Dri-FIT Fußball-Shorts für ältere Kinder
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Home/Away Nike Dri-FIT Fußball-Shorts für ältere Kinder
      Nachhaltige Materialien
      Nike Dri-FIT Fußball-Shorts für ältere Kinder
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home/Away Nike Dri-FIT Fußball-Shorts für ältere Kinder
      Nachhaltige Materialien
      Nike Dri-FIT Fußball-Shorts für ältere Kinder
      39,99 €
      Inter Mailand 2023/24 Stadium Home/Away Nike Dri-FIT Fußball-Shorts für ältere Kinder
      Nachhaltige Materialien
      Nike Dri-FIT Fußball-Shorts für ältere Kinder
      39,99 €
      Nike Dri-FIT Basketballshorts für ältere Kinder (Jungen)
      Basketballshorts für ältere Kinder (Jungen)
      22,99 €

      Boys' white shorts: support his journey

      We believe that young athletes deserve the same pro-quality kit as their adult counterparts. Our boys' white shorts combine smart, fuss-free silhouettes with effortless freedom to move, so he'll stay comfortable as he hones his skills. Look out for thoughtful design details, like inner drawstrings at the waistband, for a secure fit. Plus, our handy pockets are ideal for stashing essentials, such as his phone or locker key.


      Whether your youngster is a committed Saturday league player or a track-and-field star, Nike boys' white shorts help him train at his best. Expect stretchy inserts in the legs for extra comfort, plus breathable weaves that help him stay cool. And because young athletes love to showcase their support for their favourite icons, you'll find a selection of designs inspired by some of the world's most renowned clubs.


      From tough matches to stamina-building training sessions, testing his limits means working up a sweat. That's why we make our boys' white shorts with innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks away moisture from his skin, so it can dry quickly. You'll also find a touch of stretch in the material, so his apparel moves with him and holds its shape.


      Because it's never been more important to safeguard the health of our environment, we created Nike's Move to Zero programme. Our goal? To take our company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. That's why, wherever possible, we make our boys' white shorts from recycled yarns spun from plastic bottles diverted from landfill. To join us on the journey, choose clothing with our Sustainable Materials tag.