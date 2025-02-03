  1. Training & Fitness
Gym and fitness accessories: a workout like no other

Whether you're tearing up the treadmill or killing it on the cross-trainer, Nike gym accessories are here to help you hit your goals. We craft our fitness accessories from innovative materials, using ground-breaking designs so you can train to the max. Expect durable fabrics, water-resistant finishes and, of course, our iconic Nike Swoosh. Sleek monochrome styles and colourful options mean there's something to suit every gym look.

Like a little cardio in your life? Sweatbands and headbands will help you to stay cool and dry, thanks to Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin, allowing it to evaporate faster. When you're working on inner peace, pick up one of our yoga mats or blocks to assist. They're designed to feel cool to the touch so you can work on your poses with minimal distractions. If you love to lift, then we've got grippy gloves to help you with those extra weights. At the end of your session, support your recovery with one of our rollers, cleverly moulded to ease muscles.

When you're travelling light, grab a compact cross-body bag or drawstring backpack to keep your essentials close at hand. For busy days, our roomy holdalls have space for your gym clothing and more. In our range of workout accessories, look for bags with smart tech sleeves to keep laptops and tablets secure. Loops make it simple to hook on flasks and towels for easy access, while zip-up pockets help secure your valuables. Plus, gym accessories with strong straps and grab handles ensure you stay comfortable on your way to the gym.