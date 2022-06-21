So packt man Schuhe für Umzüge und Reisen

Make sure to pack shoes in pairs to avoid the risk of losing a mate in the move. To keep shoes together, tie the laces of one shoe to the other shoe in the pair, or pack each pair together in small bags or boxes.

For your most beloved shoes, consider packing them in the original box they came in (if you still have it) or in a small moving box. Packing shoes in their original container and stuffing them with socks or packing paper can help avoid damage and retain the shape of the shoes.

To help protect shoes from being squished, consider layering packing paper or bubble wrap between them. Load the shoes into as many boxes as needed, making sure to sort them according to the categories you created in the second step.