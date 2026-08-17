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Women's White Trousers & Tights

NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Slim Flared Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Slim Flared Leggings
₪609.90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
₪609.90
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
₪479.90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
₪329.90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
₪329.90
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
₪429.90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
₪529.90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
₪329.90
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
₪299.90
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
₪189.90
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
₪219.90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
₪529.90
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's French Terry Press-Stud Trousers
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's French Terry Press-Stud Trousers
₪429.90
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
₪549.90
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
₪249.90
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
₪529.90
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Dri-FIT Pants
₪439.90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
₪549.90
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Woven Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Woven Trousers
₪349.90
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Trousers
₪249.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Culotte Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Culotte Trousers
28% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
28% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Realtree Open-Hem Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Realtree Open-Hem Trousers
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
30% off