Women's Blue Trainers & Shoes

Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
₪529.90
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
₪679.90
Nike SB React Leo
Nike SB React Leo Skate Shoes
Nike SB React Leo
Skate Shoes
₪419.90
Nike Air Max Ishod
Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes
Nike Air Max Ishod
Skate Shoes
₪449.90
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin Women's Shoes
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
Women's Shoes
₪729.90
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Basketball Shoes
₪449.90
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's shoes
₪629.90
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
₪419.90
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Women's Shoes
Jordan Trunner O/S
Women's Shoes
₪449.90
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
₪799.90
Jordan Pointe
Jordan Pointe Women's Shoes
Jordan Pointe
Women's Shoes
₪529.90
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road-Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road-Racing Shoes
₪729.90
Jordan NOLA
Jordan NOLA Women's Slide
Jordan NOLA
Women's Slide
₪189.90
Nike Air Max 95 SP
Nike Air Max 95 SP Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Max 95 SP
Men's Shoes
₪839.90
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
₪849.90
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’ Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Basketball Shoes
₪549.90
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
₪849.90
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
₪1,079.90
Nike SB PS8
Nike SB PS8 Men's Shoes
Nike SB PS8
Men's Shoes
₪529.90
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
₪749.90
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Women's Slides
Nike Marina
Women's Slides
₪129.90
Nike Zegama 2
Nike Zegama 2 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Zegama 2
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
₪749.90
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
₪399.90
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
₪599.90

Women's blue shoes and trainers: cushioning and comfort

At Nike, we believe every athlete deserves to look and feel their best. That's where our women's blue shoes come in. Packed with the high-performance features you expect from Nike, they're designed to help you stay confident and in control. Whether you're tearing up the track or hitting the gym, you'll get more from every step in our blue trainers for women. Expect a selection of fresh colours, from pastel shades to statement hues. Keep an eye out for the iconic Nike Swoosh, too, as a mark of our world-class quality.


Maximum comfort underfoot


We craft our women's navy trainers with innovative technology to make sure each step is as fresh as the first. Springy foam and bouncy air pockets underfoot minimise strain on joints while giving you a responsive feel. This helps keep you pushing through those long sessions. These features also absorb impact, helping to prevent injury during training. Plus, they're made from lightweight materials, so they won't weigh you down when it's time to pick up the pace.


Built-in stability to keep you grounded


When you're ready to go, stay in control with our blue women's trainers. Targeted structure at the ankles, arches and heels improves stability and support, reducing your risk of injury during intense activity. For weightlifting sessions, pick a pair with wider soles for improved balance. The wider surface area helps you stay grounded as you push through those heavy reps. When it comes to dynamic movement, engineered mesh uppers feature built-in stretch that gives you the flexibility to smash through those squats and jumps. Look out for forefoot flex grooves that give you the freedom to push yourself through any movement.


Designs for all challenges


Whatever your day holds, we've got women's blue shoes to suit. Training for a marathon? Our road-running shoes feature extra-high foam stacks and super-soft cushioning to reduce fatigue and absorb shock. Internal fit bands wrap snugly around the midfoot for a secure fit. To support your feet through each stride on hard ground, our Nike Air Zoom units are responsive and springy, helping to cushion the impact every time you land. Meanwhile, foam cushioning gives you a plush underfoot sensation and a fresh feel. If you're hitting the streets, light blue women's trainers with a sleek profile and durable leather uppers bring an iconic twist to your laid-back look.


Make history on the pitch


When you step out on the pitch in our women's blue trainers, you can play your best game. Football boots featuring our NikeSkin touch zone bring your foot closer to the ball with engineered mesh uppers. This means you get better control while dribbling and passing in any weather. Plus, we construct our royal blue shoes for women to give you a natural fit, so you can move with total freedom. When playing outdoors, studs underfoot help you stay in control during bursts of speed and quick pivots.


The future of sport


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose blue shoes for women with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.