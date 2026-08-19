Blue Trainers & Shoes

(184)
Nike P-6000 'Denim’
Nike P-6000 'Denim’ Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000 'Denim’
Men's Shoes
₪529.90
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
₪419.90
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
₪449.90
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
₪549.90
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim' Men‘s shoes
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Men‘s shoes
₪529.90
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
₪529.90
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
₪679.90
Nike Revolution 7
Nike Revolution 7 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 7
Men's Road Running Shoes
₪279.90
Nike Ava X
Nike Ava X Men's shoes
Nike Ava X
Men's shoes
₪529.90
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
₪429.90
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
₪539.90
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Just In
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
₪849.90
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Men's Road Running Shoes
₪279.90
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin Women's Shoes
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
Women's Shoes
₪729.90
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
₪549.90
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
KD19
Basketball Shoes
₪679.90
Luka 5
Luka 5 Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
₪349.90
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
₪799.90
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
₪529.90
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's shoes
₪629.90
Jordan Pointe
Jordan Pointe Women's Shoes
Jordan Pointe
Women's Shoes
₪529.90
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE Little Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Little Kids' Shoes
₪349.90
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
₪599.90
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
₪1,079.90
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Men's Road Racing Shoes
₪1,299.90
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
₪419.90
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
₪549.90
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Baby & Toddler Shoes
₪229.90
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
₪219.90
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Younger Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Younger Kids' Running Shoes
₪199.90
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
₪419.90
Nike SB React Leo
Nike SB React Leo Skate Shoes
Nike SB React Leo
Skate Shoes
₪419.90
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
₪329.90
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
₪279.90
Luka 77
Luka 77 Basketball Shoes
Luka 77
Basketball Shoes
₪429.90
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
₪599.90
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
₪249.90
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Basketball Shoes
₪449.90
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Younger Kids' Shoes
₪279.90
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Men's Shoes
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Men's Shoes
₪429.90
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road-Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road-Racing Shoes
₪729.90
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn
Younger Kids' Shoes
₪299.90
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
₪629.90
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Baby/Toddler Shoes
₪159.90
Nike GP Challenge 1.5
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge 1.5
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
₪629.90
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’ Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Basketball Shoes
₪549.90
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
₪799.90
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner
Baby & Toddler Shoes
₪169.90
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Men's Road Racing Shoes
₪1,299.90
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
₪419.90
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
₪549.90
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Baby & Toddler Shoes
₪229.90
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
₪219.90
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Younger Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Younger Kids' Running Shoes
₪199.90
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
₪419.90
Nike SB React Leo
Nike SB React Leo Skate Shoes
Nike SB React Leo
Skate Shoes
₪419.90
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
₪329.90
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
₪279.90
Luka 77
Luka 77 Basketball Shoes
Luka 77
Basketball Shoes
₪429.90
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
₪599.90
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
₪249.90
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Basketball Shoes
₪449.90
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Younger Kids' Shoes
₪279.90
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Men's Shoes
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Men's Shoes
₪429.90
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road-Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road-Racing Shoes
₪729.90
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn
Younger Kids' Shoes
₪299.90
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
₪629.90
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Baby/Toddler Shoes
₪159.90
Nike GP Challenge 1.5
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge 1.5
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
₪629.90
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’ Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Basketball Shoes
₪549.90
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
₪799.90
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner
Baby & Toddler Shoes
₪169.90

Blue shoes and trainers: discover your potential

From tough runs to hardcore circuits and limit-busting gym routines, our edit of blue trainers has options to suit every sport and discipline. You'll find a choice of high-profile and low-profile designs to match your movement style. You can go for close-fitting pairs for a secure, locked-in feel, or opt for the flexibility of lace-up fastenings. Underfoot, shock-absorbing cushioning gives you the protection you need to power through. We began our company journey with a pair of running shoes. So, it's no surprise that making pro-quality footwear is a core part of what we do.


Support your performance


Because honing your prowess puts unique demands on your body, we build our blue trainers with supportive cushioning underfoot. Our ReactX foam gives you a plush, comfortable ride with a lightweight feel. Plus, its energy-returning properties help drive you forward when the going gets tough. For springy, responsive wear, choose blue trainers fitted with our iconic Air units. They soak up the power of your movements. Then they snap back into place to propel you towards your goal.


Stay grounded


Find the right footwear to suit your environment in our range of blue shoes. For training on hard urban surfaces, look for durable rubber outsoles with lightly textured designs. They give you the control and confidence you need without adding unwanted bulk. Plus, they're built to stand up to plenty of wear. When it's time to head out into the open country, we have specialist trail shoes to help you enjoy the journey. Directional treads provide exceptional traction on wet or uneven ground. Meanwhile, water-resistant materials and snugly fitted collars keep out rain, dirt and debris.


Fly through your training


The right sports shoes set you free to move. That's why we make our blue sneakers with top-spec uppers that promote a natural range of movement. Look out for flexible fibres that stretch with you. We also have blue trainers with breathable properties, which allow air to flow around your feet. That means you can shed excess heat fast and stay fresh for longer. Building your strength and stamina in the gym? Choose pairs with Hyperlift plates built into the soles for added stability and confidence.


Showcase your style


You want to work hard. And you want to look good doing it. Our blue trainers come in a choice of colourways to match your vibe. Go for pale blue shoes for a softer look, or choose royal blue trainers for a vibrant, confident feel. Looking for versatile footwear that goes with anything? A pair of dark blue trainers fits the bill perfectly.


The future of sport


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike blue trainers with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.