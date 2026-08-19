Blue shoes and trainers: discover your potential
From tough runs to hardcore circuits and limit-busting gym routines, our edit of blue trainers has options to suit every sport and discipline. You'll find a choice of high-profile and low-profile designs to match your movement style. You can go for close-fitting pairs for a secure, locked-in feel, or opt for the flexibility of lace-up fastenings. Underfoot, shock-absorbing cushioning gives you the protection you need to power through. We began our company journey with a pair of running shoes. So, it's no surprise that making pro-quality footwear is a core part of what we do.
Support your performance
Because honing your prowess puts unique demands on your body, we build our blue trainers with supportive cushioning underfoot. Our ReactX foam gives you a plush, comfortable ride with a lightweight feel. Plus, its energy-returning properties help drive you forward when the going gets tough. For springy, responsive wear, choose blue trainers fitted with our iconic Air units. They soak up the power of your movements. Then they snap back into place to propel you towards your goal.
Stay grounded
Find the right footwear to suit your environment in our range of blue shoes. For training on hard urban surfaces, look for durable rubber outsoles with lightly textured designs. They give you the control and confidence you need without adding unwanted bulk. Plus, they're built to stand up to plenty of wear. When it's time to head out into the open country, we have specialist trail shoes to help you enjoy the journey. Directional treads provide exceptional traction on wet or uneven ground. Meanwhile, water-resistant materials and snugly fitted collars keep out rain, dirt and debris.
Fly through your training
The right sports shoes set you free to move. That's why we make our blue sneakers with top-spec uppers that promote a natural range of movement. Look out for flexible fibres that stretch with you. We also have blue trainers with breathable properties, which allow air to flow around your feet. That means you can shed excess heat fast and stay fresh for longer. Building your strength and stamina in the gym? Choose pairs with Hyperlift plates built into the soles for added stability and confidence.
Showcase your style
You want to work hard. And you want to look good doing it. Our blue trainers come in a choice of colourways to match your vibe. Go for pale blue shoes for a softer look, or choose royal blue trainers for a vibrant, confident feel. Looking for versatile footwear that goes with anything? A pair of dark blue trainers fits the bill perfectly.
The future of sport
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike blue trainers with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.