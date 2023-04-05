Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Women's White Trainers & Shoes

      JordanRunningBasketballFootballSkateboardingTennis
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      White
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Icon 
      (0)
      Air Force 1
      Blazer
      Cortez
      Presto
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Air Max 90
      Technology 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Shoes 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      High Top
      Width 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Dunk Low By You
      Nike Dunk Low By You Custom Women's Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Dunk Low By You
      Custom Women's Shoes
      ₪499.90
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Women's Shoes
      ₪469.90
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 'Valentines Day'
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 'Valentines Day' Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 'Valentines Day'
      Women's Shoes
      ₪749.90
      Nike Invincible 3
      Nike Invincible 3 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sold Out
      Nike Invincible 3
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      ₪749.90
      Nike Dunk High
      Nike Dunk High Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Dunk High
      Women's Shoes
      ₪469.90
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      ₪469.90
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Women's Shoes
      ₪499.90
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF Turf Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Turf Football Shoes
      ₪379.90
      Nike Air Max Bliss
      Nike Air Max Bliss Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Bliss
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoe
      ₪469.90
      Nike Internationalist
      Nike Internationalist Women's Shoes
      Nike Internationalist
      Women's Shoes
      ₪399.90
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Club TF
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Club TF Turf Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Club TF
      Turf Football Shoes
      ₪279.90
      Nike Go FlyEase
      Nike Go FlyEase Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Go FlyEase
      Easy On/Off Shoes
      ₪499.90
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Premium
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Training Shoes
      ₪279.90
      Nike AF-1 Shadow
      Nike AF-1 Shadow Women's Shoes
      Nike AF-1 Shadow
      Women's Shoes
      ₪499.90
      Nike Zoom Rival SD 2
      Nike Zoom Rival SD 2 Athletics Throwing Shoes
      Nike Zoom Rival SD 2
      Athletics Throwing Shoes
      ₪299.90
      Nike Air Max 1 '87 Safari
      Nike Air Max 1 '87 Safari Women's Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Nike Air Max 1 '87 Safari
      Women's Shoes
      ₪669.90
      Air Jordan 5 Retro Low
      Air Jordan 5 Retro Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 5 Retro Low
      Women's Shoes
      ₪879.90
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      ₪469.90
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Academy SG-Pro AC
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Academy SG-Pro AC Soft-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Academy SG-Pro AC
      Soft-Ground Football Boot
      ₪339.90
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Club IC
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Club IC Indoor Court Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Club IC
      Indoor Court Football Shoes
      ₪279.90
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      ₪259.90
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG By You
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG By You Custom Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG By You
      Custom Multi-Ground Football Boot
      ₪449.90

      Women's white shoes and trainers: unleash your potential

      When we named our company after the Greek goddess of victory, we began an enduring commitment to the cause of women's sport. We craft our women's white trainers and shoes so you can chase down your passion—wherever it takes you. From park runs to your first triathlon, our footwear supports you every step of the way.

      A great performance is built from the ground up. Ladies' white trainers with ultra-grippy soles give exceptional traction over wet or uneven surfaces. If you're all about the challenging gym sessions, look for women's white trainers with a flat, wide sole for outstanding stability. Hitting the tennis court? Choose women's white shoes with specialist herringbone outsoles for targeted control and matchless sliding ability.

      Tough runs, high-rep gym workouts, challenging matches—when you're pushing yourself to the max, it's vital to protect your joints. Our acclaimed Air units absorb the impact of each stride, jump, turn and landing, while deep foam midsoles give the cushioning you need. That means you can focus on testing your limits, and then pushing past them.