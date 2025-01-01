Running socks: the freedom to move
The Nike journey began on the track in 1964, when we developed our first running shoes. We haven't stopped moving since and today, our specialist running socks support you through every stride and every mile. From morning jogs to ultra-marathons, our socks are designed to help you run further, faster and longer.
Power past your limits in compression socks
Nike compression socks hug your legs tightly to help reduce excess movement in your muscles. By cutting out the moves you don't need, they help protect your energy reserves and lower the risk of cramping. The result is greater performance and confidence through the toughest of runs. We build our compression socks from breathable materials, with outstanding stretch so they move when you do and stay supportive throughout. Look for our switch-foot arch support, which lets you customise where the cushioning sits against your sole.
Hit the trails
To create our trail running socks, we worked with experienced runners to design specialist running socks for outdoor conditions. Our breathable wool-blend fabric gives natural insulation, to keep you warm when it's cool, and cool when it's warm. Stride with confidence over uneven ground in NikeGrip yarn that delivers anti-slip, anti-slide protection. You'll find mesh layers built into the grip for moisture drainage and ventilation, and heavier knit through the arch for extra support. The finishing touch? Heel tabs that help keep out dirt, and resist abrasion.
Performance where it counts
Achieve your fastest times yet in Nike racing socks. Our cushioned running socks give you the edge you need – even over tough distances. Form-fitting knits hug your feet and keep your socks in place, while added stretch gives you the freedom to move. Plus, NikeGrip technology creates a secure contact between your socks and shoes, and adds targeted cushioning for extra comfort. Ventilated mesh panels wick away sweat to keep your feet dry and comfortable. And with a choice of lengths from no-show to knee-high, you'll find the pair to suit your racing needs.
Sustainable sports gear
Winning the race against climate change requires all of us to step up and deliver. Our Nike Move to Zero programme is driving our entire company towards a zero-carbon, zero-waste future. We turn up to one billion plastic bottles a year into performance materials, creating high-tech yarns from recycled polyester. Plus, we source our recycled nylon from carpets, fishing nets and more – producing 50% fewer carbon emissions than virgin nylon. And since 2020, all of our cotton is organic, recycled or grown under the Better Cotton Initiative.
Running socks in every style
Every run and every runner is unique. That's why our range includes a choice of lengths and designs. Long running socks with compression technology give you maximum coverage and support. For a lighter feel, choose ankle-length running socks – or go for a barely-there style with our no-show socks. Keep your look simple with white and black pairs. Or add a bold pop of colour for a running outfit with extra impact.