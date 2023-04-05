Skip to main content
      Nike Invincible 3
      Nike Invincible 3 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Invincible 3
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      ₪749.90
      Nike Pegasus FlyEase
      Nike Pegasus FlyEase Men's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus FlyEase
      Men's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 40
      Nike Pegasus 40 Men's Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
      Just In
      Nike Pegasus 40
      Men's Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
      ₪499.90
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      ₪379.90
      Nike Pegasus FlyEase
      Nike Pegasus FlyEase Men's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
      Nike Pegasus FlyEase
      Men's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
      Nike Winflo 10
      Nike Winflo 10 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Winflo 10
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      ₪429.90
      Nike Pegasus 40
      Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Pegasus 40
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      ₪499.90
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      ₪219.90
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Men's Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
      Just In
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Men's Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
      ₪279.90
      Nike Structure 24
      Nike Structure 24 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Structure 24
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Renew Run 3
      Nike Renew Run 3 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Renew Run 3
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Downshifter 12 Premium
      Nike Downshifter 12 Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12 Premium
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      ₪279.90
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      ₪259.90
      Nike Vomero 16
      Nike Vomero 16 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Vomero 16
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      ₪629.90
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Nike Alphafly 2 Men's Road Racing Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Men's Road Racing Shoes
      ₪1,249.90
      Nike Run Swift 2
      Nike Run Swift 2 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Run Swift 2
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike React Infinity 3 Premium
      Nike React Infinity 3 Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
      Member Access
      Nike React Infinity 3 Premium
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      ₪699.90
      Nike Zoom Fly 5
      Nike Zoom Fly 5 Men's Running Shoes
      Nike Zoom Fly 5
      Men's Running Shoes
      Nike Downshifter 11
      Nike Downshifter 11 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Downshifter 11
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      ₪279.90
      Nike Streakfly
      Nike Streakfly Road Racing Shoes
      Nike Streakfly
      Road Racing Shoes
      ₪629.90
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Nike Alphafly 2 Women's Road Racing Shoes
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Women's Road Racing Shoes
      ₪1,229.90
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      ₪219.90
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      ₪249.90
