Red leggings and tights: live your dreams
Because every athlete deserves apparel that works as hard as they do, we created our Nike red leggings range. You'll find sturdy, substantial fabrics that deliver excellent coverage for maximum confidence during challenging lifts, tough squats and deep lunges. Meanwhile, super-stretchy fibres ensure your new gear moves when you do and holds its shape. Add in squat-proof seams that are made to go the distance, and you're all set to test your limits.
Feel supported in the perfect fit
Our red tights and leggings come in a selection of fits and lengths to help you power past your target. If you're heading out for a sun-soaked run or pushing yourself through a demanding gym class, shorts and bike-length red leggings combine good coverage with light, minimal wear. Layering up for a cold-weather training session? Full-length designs are a great choice for wearing beneath tracksuit bottoms to provide insulation. You'll also find a choice of waistbands, from comfy mid-rise options to sculpting high-waisted pairs that give extra support and a sleek outline.
Stay focused with Nike Dri-FIT fabric
Whether you're hitting the track, stretching out in the studio or powering through your circuit session, working out means you're going to sweat. Our acclaimed Nike Dri-FIT fabric uses moisture-wicking fibres to draw sweat away from your skin, and then distributes it across the surface of your leggings so it can evaporate fast. This keeps you fresh and comfortable for longer, while also letting your body shed excess heat—so you can keep pushing towards your goal.
Thoughtful designs for dedicated athletes
When you're working at the limits of your endurance, small differences can have a big impact. We focus on every detail of our red leggings and tights, so you can concentrate on honing your skills. You'll find flat-seamed and seamless pieces that cut down on the risk of chafing, alongside roll-proof waistbands that stay in place. Look out for strategically placed mesh panels that offer extra airflow in high-heat areas. Meanwhile, zip-up pockets tucked inside the seams are ideal for keeping your phone, keys and other essentials safe.
Nike red leggings: showcase your style
Want sporting apparel that ensures you stand out from the crowd? Our Nike red leggings are a smart pick. Look out for maroon and burgundy leggings to make a statement. And when it comes to motifs and patterns, you'll find eye-catching logo designs alongside striking prints and bold colour-block options. Or you can opt for a go-with-anything pair of dark red leggings. Keep an eye out for the Nike Swoosh that adds an iconic finishing touch.
Protect the planet with Nike's Move to Zero
Living and working sustainably has never been more important, which is why we created Nike's Move to Zero programme. Our aim? To take our company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To help us achieve this, we divert an average of one billion plastic bottles from landfill each year and repurpose them to make pro-quality yarns for our apparel. Ready to join us on the journey? Look for Nike red leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag.