Nike Air Max pink shoes & trainers: bold looks with a smooth feel
Put extra power into every step with pink Nike Air Max shoes. Whether you're looking for trainers to improve your PB, or a smooth ride on urban adventures, you'll find it in our collection.
Every pair features our acclaimed Air Max units underfoot, which compress as you land for a cushioning experience like no other. You'll find shoes with this smart technology in key areas—as well as options that feature it from heel to toe for maximum comfort. This lightweight innovation means nothing weighs you down when it's time to move. Turn heads with statement pink options, or opt for a pair with contrasting details for a fun pop. Look out for the Nike Swoosh across our edit—our unmistakable badge of quality.
Rushing out the door? Nike Air Max pink shoes with elasticated laces make quick transitions seamless. And when the intensity heats up, breathable uppers ensure your feet stay cool and dry. You'll also find styles with mesh panels that maximise airflow when the temperature rises. Meanwhile, high-performance traction patterns give you plenty of grip, so you stay in control on wet or uneven surfaces. Plus, durable materials mean there's no limit to how far you can go.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike Air Max in pink with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.