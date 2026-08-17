  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Oversized Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(79)
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
₪299.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
₪399.90
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
₪219.90
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
₪279.90
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
₪449.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
₪279.90
Nike Tech Boreas
Nike Tech Boreas Men's Oversized Hoodie
Nike Tech Boreas
Men's Oversized Hoodie
₪749.90
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
₪279.90
Jordan Flight Wings
Jordan Flight Wings Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Wings
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
₪429.90
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Oversized Fleece Training Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Oversized Fleece Training Hoodie
₪329.90
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
₪249.90
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Graphic Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Graphic Crew
₪399.90
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
₪229.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
₪219.90
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
₪329.90
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
₪279.90
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
₪279.90
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Just In
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
₪229.90
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Therma-FIT Oversized Golf Hoodie
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Therma-FIT Oversized Golf Hoodie
₪449.90
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
Nike Sportswear Studio
Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
₪169.90
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's 1/4-Zip Top
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's 1/4-Zip Top
₪399.90
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
₪299.90
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
₪629.90
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
₪599.90
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
₪399.90
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
₪299.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
₪229.90
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Pullover Hoodie
₪479.90
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
₪429.90
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Cardigan
Just In
Jordan Flight
Men's Cardigan
₪429.90
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
₪189.90
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear Studio
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
₪169.90
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Just In
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
₪529.90
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
₪249.90
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
₪229.90
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
₪419.90
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
₪349.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
₪599.90
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Pullover Hoodie
₪529.90
Nike
Nike Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
Nike
Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
₪329.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
₪249.90
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
₪369.90
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
₪349.90
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Mod-Cropped Top
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Mod-Cropped Top
₪299.90
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
₪429.90
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
₪629.90
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
₪599.90
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
₪399.90
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
₪299.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
₪229.90
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Pullover Hoodie
₪479.90
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
₪429.90
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Cardigan
Just In
Jordan Flight
Men's Cardigan
₪429.90
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
₪189.90
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear Studio
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
₪169.90
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Just In
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
₪529.90
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
₪249.90
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
₪229.90
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
₪419.90
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
₪349.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
₪599.90
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Pullover Hoodie
₪529.90
Nike
Nike Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
Nike
Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
₪329.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
₪249.90
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
₪369.90
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
₪349.90
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Mod-Cropped Top
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Mod-Cropped Top
₪299.90
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
₪429.90

Oversized hoodies: get comfortable

When you're warming up or taking a break, sometimes an oversized hoodie is just what you need. Our collection of oversized sweatshirts and hoodies has colours and styles to suit every sport and every player. Zip-up hoodies let you adjust your temperature between sets, while breathable sweatshirts keep you comfortable during training sessions. For total comfort, choose roomy silhouettes that are easy to slip on and off on the sidelines.

Make the most of the heat generated by your body with Nike Therma-FIT technology. We use innovative materials in our oversized hoodies to help you stay at the perfect temperature throughout your workout. You'll also find plenty of options from Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our plan to reach net-zero waste and emissions. Crafted with recycled materials, these hoodies and sweatshirts are better for you and the planet.