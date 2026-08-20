Nike winter coats and jackets: brave the elements in comfort
Built for cold days in motion
Our winter coats and jackets are made for the moments when staying inside isn't an option. Pull one on for the walk to work, the journey to the gym or the cool-down after a hard session. We design them to help lock in warmth while keeping movement easy. That means you can stay focused on what matters, even as the temperature drops. Puffers and down jackets are a snug pick for outdoor adventures and trips to training. If conditions call for multiple layers, we have fleece jackets and mid-layer pieces that give effective insulation without adding bulk.
Outerwear without the weight
Training layers should be snug, not restrictive. Our Therma-FIT technology helps manage your body’s natural heat to keep you cosy in cold conditions. For advanced warmth, look for Therma-FIT ADV styles that combine temperature-regulating fabric with considered construction. Meanwhile, our PrimaLoft® insulation gives a soft, lofty feel that's highly resistant to water. That means you'll stay warm even when the weather turns rainy. Choose full jackets for all-over protection for your torso. Want coverage that's focused around your core? Our gilets have you covered.
Weather-ready garments
We make our winter jackets and coats to help you stay focused in cold breezes, drizzle and changeable days. Look out for coats made with our Storm-FIT technology. It uses a weatherproof finish to keep out wind and rain, so you can power through in unsettled conditions. Once you start to work up a sweat, its breathable properties mean you can shed excess heat quickly. You'll also find practical touches like funnel necklines and adjustable hoods. They let you adapt your coverage to suit the moment.
Made for movement
From after-work runs to off-grid adventures on the open trail—our running jackets help you smash your goals in any conditions. Expect neat silhouettes that provide a distraction-free wear with freedom to move. Heat-regulating materials mean you'll stay fresh and comfortable for longer. When the rain clouds come in, water-repellent finishes keep off the droplets. To have your phone, keys and other small essentials handy as you train, look out for zip-closed pockets.
Fuel their adventure
At Nike, we're passionate about helping the next generation of athletes fulfil their sporting potential. We make our kids' winter coats and jackets from the same top-spec materials you'll find in our adults' range. That means effective insulation that provides warmth without weighing them down. Meanwhile, water-repellent finishes ensure they'll stay dry for longer in showery conditions. Oversized silhouettes are perfect for throwing on over other layers. For breezy, changeable weather, look for unpadded styles. If you're kitting them out for the new school term, go for plain designs in uniform-friendly shades of black and navy.
Move to Zero
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike winter coats and jackets with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.