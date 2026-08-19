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Blue Tracksuits

Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
₪399.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
₪249.90
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE Men's Nike Soccer Repel Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE
Men's Nike Soccer Repel Woven Trousers
₪399.90
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
₪169.90
Nike Advantage
Nike Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tennis Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tennis Jacket
₪369.90
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
₪399.90
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Jacket
₪249.90
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
₪349.90
Nike Advantage
Nike Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
₪329.90
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
₪349.90
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
₪299.90
Jordan
Jordan Men's Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Anthem Jacket
₪529.90
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
₪629.90
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
₪599.90
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
₪299.90
USMNT 2004 Total 90 Reissue
USMNT 2004 Total 90 Reissue Men's Nike Football Replica Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2004 Total 90 Reissue
Men's Nike Football Replica Tracksuit Bottoms
₪349.90
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
₪449.90
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's Oversized Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Club Rules
Men's Oversized Full-Zip Jacket
₪529.90
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
₪349.90
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
₪349.90
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
₪529.90
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
₪349.90
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
₪349.90
England Strike
England Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
₪349.90

Navy-blue tracksuits: train in comfort

Layer up for tough runs and cold-weather workouts in a Nike blue tracksuit. You'll find a choice of fits and cuts to suit your style and the unique demands of your sport. Streamlined pieces hug close to your body for an easy feel that locks in your body's warmth. Want to layer up to protect your muscles from the chill? We have slouchy, oversized options that fit easily over your training wear. Look out for snug brushback fabrics that feel gentle and cosy against your skin.


For top-spec insulation that won't weigh you down, choose a blue tracksuit made from our acclaimed Tech Fleece. Its smooth-on-both-sides construction locks in your body's natural warmth. Meanwhile, lightweight fibres and stretchy properties in the material ensure your apparel doesn't feel bulky or restrictive. Once you start working up a sweat, blue tracksuits featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology wick away moisture from your skin. Then, they transport it to the surface so it can dry quickly. All of this helps you stay comfortable and focused—so you can concentrate on smashing your target.


We make our blue tracksuits in a range of colourways to suit your style. A navy-blue tracksuit is a smart and versatile choice, while a royal-blue tracksuit is a bold and vibrant option. For a soft and understated effect, check out our light blue tracksuits. Keep an eye out for contrasting trims that lend extra polish, and our unmistakable Nike Swoosh that adds a premium finishing touch.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose blue tracksuits with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.