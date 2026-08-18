Atlético de Madrid home kit 2026/27: make an impact
Show your support for Los Cochoneros with a new Atlético de Madrid home kit. Today's kits are crafted using cutting-edge technology to ensure they're lightweight, breathable and comfortable—whether you're having a kickabout with mates or cheering from the sofa. We've got branded jerseys, shorts, socks and more—so you can mix and match your gear to suit the challenge ahead. Plus, each piece features swatch-perfect colours and the club's shield, along with our iconic Nike Swoosh for an authentic touch.
We craft our Atlético home kits with innovative design details to keep you comfortable all day. The smart fabric is extremely flexible, so you can move freely. You'll also find pieces made with Nike Aero-FIT cooling technology. It moves more air between your skin and the fabric so sweat can evaporate more easily—keeping you dry and fresh. Meanwhile, ventilation zones and mesh panels increase breathability during intense sessions. Elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings give you a comfy fit each time you pull on your shorts. Plus, cushioned pads in our socks help to reduce the impact on your feet.
Gearing up for a game? Pull on an Atlético de Madrid home shirt with short sleeves and a roomy fit, so nothing holds you back on the pitch. When the temperature drops, slip into a fleece-lined jacket or funnel neck top to lock in warmth. Sizes for both adults and young fans mean the whole family can feel part of the team.