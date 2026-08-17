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ACG Clothing

(100)
ACG 'High Stakes'
ACG 'High Stakes' Men's Hiking Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG 'High Stakes'
Men's Hiking Trousers
₪479.90
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Men's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Men's UV Protection Jacket
₪579.90
ACG Wildsee
ACG Wildsee Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wildsee
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
₪249.90
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
₪329.90
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Women's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's UV Protection Jacket
₪579.90
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Women's Skort
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's Skort
₪439.90
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
₪449.90
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
₪479.90
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
₪629.90
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
₪629.90
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
₪529.90
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
₪529.90
ACG 'Trailwind'
ACG 'Trailwind' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Trailwind'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
₪369.90
Nike ACG GOAT
Nike ACG GOAT Pack Vest (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG GOAT
Pack Vest (5L)
₪579.90
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
₪229.90
ACG
ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
₪229.90
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
₪219.90
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
₪479.90
ACG Phantazma
ACG Phantazma Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Phantazma
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
₪679.90
ACG Misery Ridge
ACG Misery Ridge Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Misery Ridge
Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
₪2,079.90
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Cargo Shorts
₪529.90
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Zip Cargo Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Zip Cargo Trousers
₪819.90
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Shorts
₪549.90
ACG Tuff Fleece
ACG Tuff Fleece Trousers
ACG Tuff Fleece
Trousers
₪419.90
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Shorts
Just In
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Shorts
₪329.90
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Dri-FIT Pants
₪439.90
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Trousers
₪429.90
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
₪219.90
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Full-Zip Jacket
₪529.90
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
₪299.90
Nike ACG Everyday
Nike ACG Everyday Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike ACG Everyday
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
₪84.90
ACG Lava Loops
ACG Lava Loops Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Loops
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
₪369.90
ACG Solar Chase
ACG Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Solar Chase
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
₪249.90
ACG Solar Chase
ACG Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tank Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Solar Chase
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tank Top
₪229.90
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
₪299.90
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
₪419.90
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Men's Dri-FIT ADV 8cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 8cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
₪349.90
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Crew
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Crew
₪529.90
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
₪84.90
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
₪229.90
ACG
ACG Older Kids' Phantazama Jacket
ACG
Older Kids' Phantazama Jacket
₪549.90
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top
₪349.90
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase' Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Hooded Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Hooded Trail-Running Top
₪349.90
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT Trail-Running T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT Trail-Running T-Shirt
₪149.90
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Pullover Hoodie
₪479.90
ACG Canwell Glacier
ACG Canwell Glacier Men's Therma-FIT ADV Windproof Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Canwell Glacier
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Windproof Jacket
₪749.90
ACG Wildsee
ACG Wildsee Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Base Layer
Recycled Materials
ACG Wildsee
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Base Layer
₪279.90
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray' Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
₪449.90
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Trousers
₪429.90
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Women's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Tank Top
₪369.90
ACG Lava Loft
ACG Lava Loft Men's Therma-FIT Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Loft
Men's Therma-FIT Jacket
₪1,199.90
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
₪229.90
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Men's Trousers
₪539.90
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
₪599.90
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft® Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
₪1,449.90
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's UV-Resistant Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's UV-Resistant Jacket
₪849.90
ACG Wolf Lichen
ACG Wolf Lichen Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Lichen
Crew-Neck Top
₪629.90
ACG Dawn Range
ACG Dawn Range Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dawn Range
Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
₪439.90
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
₪219.90
ACG Vault
ACG Vault Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Vault
Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
₪399.90
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
₪369.90
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Men's UV-Protective Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Men's UV-Protective Jacket
₪649.90
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
₪1,049.90
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE Men's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Men's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪219.90
ACG
ACG Women's T-shirt
ACG
Women's T-shirt
₪229.90
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
₪749.90
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase' Women's Dri-FIT Trail Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Women's Dri-FIT Trail Running Tank Top
₪229.90
ACG Second Sunrise
ACG Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Second Sunrise
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
₪329.90
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks'
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Trail Running Jacket
₪1,049.90
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
₪149.90
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
₪1,079.90
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's UV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's UV Jacket
₪849.90

Nike ACG clothing: tackle tough conditions with confidence

Whether you're hiking uphill or running on the road, our ACG clothing keeps you warm and protected. Discover gear that's equipped for cold-weather adventures. Think puffer jackets with PrimaLoft® technology. This effective insulation is made from small fibres that lock in heat while letting moisture escape, keeping you cosy. Plus, high-neck zips give you added protection from the cold. Look out for options with our Therma-FIT ADV apparel. Combining heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering, these pieces ensure you're comfortable in all conditions.


Staying prepared helps you perform at your best. That's why our ACG clothing collection includes designs with a water-repellent finish to keep you dry during unexpected showers. We've also got fleece sweatshirts and trousers with windproof technology that helps you stay warm. If the sun's out, reach for our mid-weight canvas jackets with UV-blocking technology. Meanwhile, mesh-lined back vents allow extra airflow to keep you cool. You'll also find classic T-shirts crafted from lightweight sweat-wicking fabric for supreme comfort.


Need apparel that's as versatile as you? Nike ACG clothing is designed for layering, so you can easily adapt to your surroundings. Explore roomy jackets and hoodies made to wear over base layers. We've also got convenient options that fold down into their own packable bag and won't take up much space. Plus, check out puffers that pack into an internal mesh stuff sack—you can even use these as a pillow while camping.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose the designs from our ACG clothing range with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.