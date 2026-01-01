Paris Saint-Germain VaporFast Goalkeeper
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knee-High Socks
Suit up just like your squad in this Paris Saint-Germain VaporFast sock. The entire leg is designed to help reduce squeezing in the calf, meaning no more cutting holes in your socks. They feature advanced sweat-wicking technology and strategically placed cushioning to help keep you focused on the field.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IQ6934-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Turkey
Paris Saint-Germain VaporFast Goalkeeper
Suit up just like your squad in this Paris Saint-Germain VaporFast sock. The entire leg is designed to help reduce squeezing in the calf, meaning no more cutting holes in your socks. They feature advanced sweat-wicking technology and strategically placed cushioning to help keep you focused on the field.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- Extended welt helps keep the sock in place and reduces bunching.
Product Details
- 95% polyester/5% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IQ6934-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Turkey
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Paris Saint-Germain VaporFast Goalkeeper