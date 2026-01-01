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Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie - College Navy/White

Paris Saint-Germain City Side

Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie

₪399.90
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Inspired by the pitch. Designed for every day. This Paris Saint-Germain hoodie is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside.


  • Colour Shown: College Navy/White
  • Style: IO3455-419
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Paris Saint-Germain City Side

₪399.90

Inspired by the pitch. Designed for every day. This Paris Saint-Germain hoodie is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside.

Product Details

  • Hood with drawcord
  • Separated pouch pocket
  • Ribbed hem and cuffs
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Panels: 100% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: College Navy/White
  • Style: IO3455-419
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie

    Paris Saint-Germain City Side

    ₪399.90

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