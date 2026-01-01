Nike Everyday Elevated
Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway. Nike Court graphics serve match style beyond the court.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
- Style: IH8635-902
- Country/Region of Origin: Turkey
Nike Everyday Elevated
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway. Nike Court graphics serve match style beyond the court.
Benefits
- Cushioning at the heel and ball of the foot has a plush feel.
- Engineered arch support and an updated fit hug your foot for a comfortable, stay-put feel.
- Reinforced toe and heel are designed to stand up to daily wear and tear.
- Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
- Full mesh on top of the foot adds breathability.
- Size stitched underfoot prevents pairing mix ups.
Product details
- 69% cotton/29% polyester/2% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
- Style: IH8635-902
- Country/Region of Origin: Turkey
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Everyday Elevated