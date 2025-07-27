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Nike Everyday Cushioned Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs) - White/Black

Nike Everyday Cushioned

Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)

₪99.90
White/Black
Black/White
Select SizeSize Guide

Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for foot drills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: SX7675-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan

Nike Everyday Cushioned

₪99.90

COMFORT AND SUPPORT.

Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for foot drills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel.

Benefits

  • Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Thick terry sole provides comfort and impact absorption.
  • Ribbed arch band offers a supportive feel.
  • No-show silhouette lends a low-profile look.

Product Details

  • Fabric: Solid: 74% cotton/24% polyester/1% elastane/1% nylon. Heather: 67% cotton/31% polyester/1% elastane/1% nylon.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: SX7675-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (18)

3 stars

  • [Name removed]

    MichaelR102274656

    Awesome product 5 star service

  • Good quality, but sizing an issue

    AshleyM54643887

    The socks are good quality and feel nice to wear. My only issue is, as a size 8, the M are a bit too small and the L are a bit loose. It’s also weird that the white socks are sized using standard shoe sizes, but the black socks are S, M, L sizing - and there’s no conversion on the size guide

  • These socks are NOT what i expected. They slide off in your sneakers and it's very frustrating. GREAT price, but HORRIBLE quality.

    Andres32e4f7bb8ef7429aa4af4bf6ee931f89

    These socks are NOT what i expected. They slide off in your sneakers and it's very frustrating. GREAT price, but HORRIBLE quality.

Nike Everyday Cushioned Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Cushioned

₪99.90

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