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Recycled Materials
England Energy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
₪329.90
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England top gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/White/Obsidian
- Style: IH1866-486
- Country/Region of Origin: Thailand
England Energy
₪329.90
With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England top gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.
Product Details
- Ribbed collar and cuffs
- Woven jock tag
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/White/Obsidian
- Style: IH1866-486
- Country/Region of Origin: Thailand
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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England Energy
₪329.90