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Recycled Materials
England Energy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Woven Jacket
₪429.90
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England jacket gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/Work Blue/Speed Red/White
- Style: IH1874-451
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
England Energy
₪429.90
With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England jacket gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- The water-repellent finish helps keep you dry in wet weather.
Product Details
- 85% polyester/15% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/Work Blue/Speed Red/White
- Style: IH1874-451
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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England Energy
₪429.90