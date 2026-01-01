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England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie - Midnight Navy/White

England Club

Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

₪299.90
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IB6297-410
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

England Club

₪299.90

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.

Product Details

  • Front pocket
  • 80% cotton/20% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IB6297-410
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

    England Club

    ₪299.90

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