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England Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
- Style: IB6297-410
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
England Club
₪299.90
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.
Product Details
- Front pocket
- 80% cotton/20% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
- Style: IB6297-410
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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England Club
₪299.90