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Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Men‘s shoes
28% off
The Dunk Low Retro pairs premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?
- Colour Shown: Moon Particle/Photon Dust/Coconut Milk/White
- Style: II7078-200
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
28% off
The Dunk Low Retro pairs premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?
Benefits
- The upper softens and gains vintage character with wear.
- Foam midsole offers lightweight cushioning.
- The rubber outsole featuring a classic pivot circle adds durable traction and heritage style.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Moon Particle/Photon Dust/Coconut Milk/White
- Style: II7078-200
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
28% off