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Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Men's Shoes - Moon Particle/Photon Dust/Coconut Milk/White

Nike Dunk Low Retro SE

Men‘s shoes

28% off
Select SizeSize Guide

The Dunk Low Retro pairs premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?


  • Colour Shown: Moon Particle/Photon Dust/Coconut Milk/White
  • Style: II7078-200
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Nike Dunk Low Retro SE

28% off

The Dunk Low Retro pairs premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?

Benefits

  • The upper softens and gains vintage character with wear.
  • Foam midsole offers lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole featuring a classic pivot circle adds durable traction and heritage style.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Moon Particle/Photon Dust/Coconut Milk/White
  • Style: II7078-200
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Men's Shoes

    Nike Dunk Low Retro SE

    28% off

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