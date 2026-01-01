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Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes - Bronze Eclipse/Pale Ivory/Pale Vanilla/Black

Nike Dunk Low Retro

Men‘s shoes

₪529.90
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes - Bronze Eclipse/Pale Ivory/Pale Vanilla/Black
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You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?


  • Colour Shown: Bronze Eclipse/Pale Ivory/Pale Vanilla/Black
  • Style: IM4414-200
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam

Nike Dunk Low Retro

₪529.90

You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?

Benefits

  • Leather upper softens and gains vintage character with wear.
  • Foam midsole offers lightweight cushioning.
  • A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles adds durable traction and heritage style.

Product Details

  • Perforations on the toe
  • Colour Shown: Bronze Eclipse/Pale Ivory/Pale Vanilla/Black
  • Style: IM4414-200
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes

    Nike Dunk Low Retro

    ₪529.90

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