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Nike Dri-FIT Pro Structured Futura Cap - Black/Black/Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Dri-FIT Pro

Structured Futura Cap

₪129.90
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Pull on our Nike Pro Cap and top off any outfit with a classic baseball diamond-inspired finish. The structured max-depth crown sits higher on your head for that pro ball-player look. Our sweat-wicking tech helps you stay dry and cool while you work on your game.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/White
  • Style: FB5380-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: China, Vietnam

Nike Dri-FIT Pro

₪129.90

Pull on our Nike Pro Cap and top off any outfit with a classic baseball diamond-inspired finish. The structured max-depth crown sits higher on your head for that pro ball-player look. Our sweat-wicking tech helps you stay dry and cool while you work on your game.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Nike Pro caps are a max-depth traditional cap for classic baseball style.
  • Snapback closure easily adjusts for the perfect fit.

Product Details

  • Structured fit
  • Embroidered eyelets
  • Flat bill design
  • Body: 100% polyester. Back Of Front Panel: 100% polyester. Underbill: 100% cotton.
  • Do not wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/White
  • Style: FB5380-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: China, Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (6)

4.3 stars

  • PatrykP933259549

    On my second hat ! Love the fit of these hats, it’s perfect. Would like to see these available in some lighters fabrics, for summertime.

  • Nike dry fit cap.

    Jr797191074

    L/XL should’ve order M/L Looks great and fits perfectly but too big for my head lol.

  • Very comfortable

    Mammagoose

    These are some of the most comfortable socks i have ever purchased. The colors are fabulous

Nike Dri-FIT Pro Structured Futura Cap

Nike Dri-FIT Pro

₪129.90

Complete the look

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