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Nike Downshifter 14
Men's Road Running Shoe
₪299.90
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
- Style: IB1895-002
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam
Nike Downshifter 14
₪299.90
Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.
Benefits
- Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.
- We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.
- Internal-fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.
Product Details
- Weight: approx. 358g (Men's UK 9)
- Heel-to-toe drop: 10mm
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
- Style: IB1895-002
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Downshifter 14
₪299.90
Enhanced breathability and a soft foam midsole cushions each step.
Engineered for
Road Running
Cushioning
Responsive
Shoe Weight
Approx. 358g (Men's UK 9)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
10mm
Tech Specs
Shoe Weight
Approx. 358g (Men's UK 9)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
10mm