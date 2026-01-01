Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Emulate your favorite player in this Denver Nuggets jersey, a fan-ready favorite with logo and design details that match what the pros wear on the court. Plus, it infuses breathable mesh with sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and dry whether you're burning up the court or just keeping it casual around town.
- Colour Shown: Rush Blue/Team Crimson
- Style: DO9524-496
- Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala
Denver Nuggets Statement Edition
Emulate your favorite player in this Denver Nuggets jersey, a fan-ready favorite with logo and design details that match what the pros wear on the court. Plus, it infuses breathable mesh with sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and dry whether you're burning up the court or just keeping it casual around town.
Benefits
- Dri-FIT Technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Breathable mesh helps keep you feeling cool on or off the court.
Product details
- Woven jock tag on the hem
- Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Rush Blue/Team Crimson
- Style: DO9524-496
- Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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