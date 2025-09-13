Denver Nuggets Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey

Looks even better in person!
Disappointed Shopper
Love this jersey, fits true to size, looks and feels good. Happy with the quality & service from Rebel Sports.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Denver Nuggets jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh.
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Denver Nuggets jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh.
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Looks even better in person!
Disappointed Shopper
Love this jersey, fits true to size, looks and feels good. Happy with the quality & service from Rebel Sports.
Nice jersey
Man on a mission 1
Nice jersey and fits perfect
Top wuality
CJ Bee
Good addition to the collection
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition