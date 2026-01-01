Recycled Materials
Nike Dash
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
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This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
Take on each mile in bold and breezy style. The Nike Dash running shorts are designed to sit at your natural waist while cooling Dri-FIT fabric drapes to a curved hem and allows your legs to breathe while you break barriers.
- Colour Shown: Black/Light Smoke Grey/White
- Style: IF1760-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Laos, Thailand
Nike Dash
Take on each mile in bold and breezy style. The Nike Dash running shorts are designed to sit at your natural waist while cooling Dri-FIT fabric drapes to a curved hem and allows your legs to breathe while you break barriers.
Benefits
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product Details
- Body: 100% polyester Waistband: 78% polyester/12% nylon/10% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Light Smoke Grey/White
- Style: IF1760-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Laos, Thailand
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 4′3″ (130cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Dash