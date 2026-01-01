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Nike Control Football - White/Black/Black

Nike Control

Football

29% off

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Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the new Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
  • Style: HV4395-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Control

29% off

Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the new Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape.

Benefits

  • All Conditions Control (ACC) technology adds a grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions.
  • The contrasting colours allow the ball to maintain a high level of visual performance.
  • The engineered placement of ink adds grip while enhancing the aerodynamic properties.

Product details

  • 37% polyurethane (PU)/33% rubber/20% polyester/10% rayon
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
  • Style: HV4395-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

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    Nike Control Football

    Nike Control

    29% off

    Complete the look

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