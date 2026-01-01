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Nike Club Rules T-Shirt - Summit White

Nike Club Rules

T-Shirt

₪189.90
Summit White
Hydrogen Blue
Select SizeSize Guide

Heavyweight cotton gives this Club Rules tee stiff drape and a structured feel. Its loose fit feels roomy through the body.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White
  • Style: IU4465-121
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Club Rules

₪189.90

Heavyweight cotton gives this Club Rules tee stiff drape and a structured feel. Its loose fit feels roomy through the body.

Product Details

  • Ribbed collar
  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Summit White
  • Style: IU4465-121
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
    • As seen on Braylan Shelby, collegiate American football defensive end.
    • Shelby is 6'5" (195.5cm approx.) and wears size 2XL.
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Club Rules T-Shirt

    Nike Club Rules

    ₪189.90

    More Info

      • As seen on Braylan Shelby, collegiate American football defensive end.
      • Shelby is 6'5" (195.5cm approx.) and wears size 2XL.

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