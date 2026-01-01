Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Move at your own pace and play by your rules—not the weather's! It's the perfect option for when you need something less warm than our brushed fleece. French terry fabric has a soft feel for lightweight comfort—like your classic sweatshirt. Zip up and get outside.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: FD3017-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia, Malaysia
Nike Club Fleece
Move at your own pace and play by your rules—not the weather's! It's the perfect option for when you need something less warm than our brushed fleece. French terry fabric has a soft feel for lightweight comfort—like your classic sweatshirt. Zip up and get outside.
Benefits
- We evolved our size range to focus on fit, not gender, to let every kid play their way.
- Store all your snacks and treasures in the front pockets.
- Ribbed cuffs and hem help keep the hoodie in place while you move.
Product details
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
- Embroidered Futura logo
- Ribbed cuffs and hem
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: FD3017-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia, Malaysia
Size & Fit
- Female model is wearing size S and is 4'4" (132cm approx.)
- Male model is wearing size M and is 4'6" (137cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club Fleece