Darius Naicker
DariusN806644078
Excellent quality, pair with a fresh white forces good to go.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
The Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts. They feature sweat-wicking fabric and side pockets for easy-access storage. Design details match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
REP YOUR TEAM.
The Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts. They feature sweat-wicking fabric and side pockets for easy-access storage. Design details match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Darius Naicker
DariusN806644078
Excellent quality, pair with a fresh white forces good to go.
Davide888777060
So comfortable.
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
S C.
Very versatile article of clothing. Great for lounging, working out, or spectating at a Chicago Bulls game at the UC! Quality materials and stitching is on point. Highly recommended!
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition