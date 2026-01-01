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Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
29% off
Show your love for the Bulls through every high and low, through the peaks and valleys that come with being a fan in this boxy T-shirt.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: HV6795-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Chicago Bulls Courtside
29% off
Show your love for the Bulls through every high and low, through the peaks and valleys that come with being a fan in this boxy T-shirt.
Benefits
Midweight cotton fabric feels soft and has a slight drape.
Product Details
- Loose fit
- Ribbed neckband
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: HV6795-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Chicago Bulls Courtside
29% off