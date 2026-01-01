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Chicago Bulls Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
₪329.90
Soft fleece and the Bulls. It's everything you love about a Nike hoodie, with a little extra for the fans.
- Colour Shown: University Red/White
- Style: HM9872-657
- Country/Region of Origin: Laos, Thailand
Chicago Bulls Club
₪329.90
Soft fleece and the Bulls. It's everything you love about a Nike hoodie, with a little extra for the fans.
Product details
- Body/hood lining: 79% cotton/21% polyester. Rib: 98% cotton/2% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: University Red/White
- Style: HM9872-657
- Country/Region of Origin: Laos, Thailand
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Chicago Bulls Club
₪329.90