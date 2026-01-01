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Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
₪279.90
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, a slim fit and sweat-wicking technology help keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/White/Midwest Gold
- Style: II2813-426
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Chelsea F.C. Strike
₪279.90
With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, a slim fit and sweat-wicking technology help keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
Benefits
- The zip cuffs make the pants easy to get on and off over your shoes.
- The stretchy knit fabric helps you move freely.
Product Details
- Body: 91% polyester/9% elastane Panels/Mesh: 100% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/White/Midwest Gold
- Style: II2813-426
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 4′4″ (132cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Chelsea F.C. Strike
₪279.90