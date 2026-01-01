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Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts - Black/White

Recycled Materials

Boston Celtics Statement Edition

Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts

₪299.90
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Emulate your favourite players in the Boston Celtics Shorts. A fan-ready favourite, they feature team colours along with logo and design details that match what the pros wear on the court. Plus, they infuse breathable mesh with sweat-wicking power to help keep you cool and dry when you're burning up the court or keeping it casual around town.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: DO9424-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala, Thailand

Boston Celtics Statement Edition

₪299.90

Emulate your favourite players in the Boston Celtics Shorts. A fan-ready favourite, they feature team colours along with logo and design details that match what the pros wear on the court. Plus, they infuse breathable mesh with sweat-wicking power to help keep you cool and dry when you're burning up the court or keeping it casual around town.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT Technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Breathable mesh helps keep you cool on or off the court.

Product Details

  • Elastic waistband with drawcord
  • Side pockets
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: DO9424-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala, Thailand

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts

    Boston Celtics Statement Edition

    ₪299.90

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