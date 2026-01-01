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Boston Celtics Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt - Clover

Boston Celtics

Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

₪149.90
Clover
White
Select SizeSize Guide

Rep your favourite player in the Boston Celtics T-Shirt. Inspired by the jersey, it displays bold name and number graphics on a casual favourite.


  • Colour Shown: Clover
  • Style: DR6364-320
  • Country/Region of Origin: China, Turkey

Boston Celtics

₪149.90

Rep your favourite player in the Boston Celtics T-Shirt. Inspired by the jersey, it displays bold name and number graphics on a casual favourite.

Product Details

  • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel
  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Clover
  • Style: DR6364-320
  • Country/Region of Origin: China, Turkey

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Boston Celtics Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

    Boston Celtics

    ₪149.90

    Complete the look