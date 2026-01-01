Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Gridiron? Hardwood? Doesn't matter, really. From sport to sport, the Celtics stay with you. This special Dri-FIT jersey helps you flaunt your favourite franchise.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
- Style: HV9746-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Thailand
Boston Celtics Courtside
Gridiron? Hardwood? Doesn't matter, really. From sport to sport, the Celtics stay with you. This special Dri-FIT jersey helps you flaunt your favourite franchise.
Benefits
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
- Style: HV9746-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Thailand
Size & Fit
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Boston Celtics Courtside