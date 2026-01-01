Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey

Boston Celtics Courtside

₪239.90 ₪329.90 27% off

Gridiron? Hardwood? Doesn't matter, really. From sport to sport, the Celtics stay with you. This special Dri-FIT jersey helps you flaunt your favourite franchise.

Benefits Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.