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Boston Celtics Club Men's T-Shirt - Clover

Boston Celtics Club

Men's T-Shirt

₪149.90
Select SizeSize Guide

You’re ride or die. No bandwagon hopping here. This soft cotton t-shirt authentically celebrates the soul of your favourite Celtics through community, culture and the court.


  • Colour Shown: Clover
  • Style: IO6277-312
  • Country/Region of Origin: Italy, Pakistan

Boston Celtics Club

₪149.90

You’re ride or die. No bandwagon hopping here. This soft cotton t-shirt authentically celebrates the soul of your favourite Celtics through community, culture and the court.

Benefits

Everyday cotton fabric feels soft and lightweight.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Clover
  • Style: IO6277-312
  • Country/Region of Origin: Italy, Pakistan

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Boston Celtics Club Men's T-Shirt

    Boston Celtics Club

    ₪149.90

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