Book 2 x McDonald's Basketball Shoes

Book 2 x McDonald's

₪679.90

Court command and forefoot quickness let you play at your own Book-like pace.

Inspired by the only McDonald's in the world with turquoise Arches, this Book 2 serves as a symbol of taking the unbeaten path—just like the Sedona icon. And like the chips at the bottom of the bag, this Book 2 is the goods, blending some of our best basketball tech with Book's love for Arizona, so you can serve defenders when it's your turn on the grill.

Speed Control We moved the Air Zoom unit from the heel to the forefoot to provide an extra turbo boost so you can blast past your defender. Quick on the Ball An updated midfoot webbing system works with a moulded upper to provide extra stability for jabs and pivots. Play with Tempo A lighter upper compared to the Book 1 and a lower-to-the-court feel help you stay steady and balanced for hesitations and step back jumpers.