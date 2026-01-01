 
image 1 of 10
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes - Midnight Navy/White/Midnight Navy

Book 2 'Tigers'

Basketball Shoes

₪679.90
Select SizeSize Guide

Devin Booker reps The Mitten, loud and proud. This special edition Book 2 pays homage to his home state by sporting the iconic old English D that's recognisable to any baseball fan, symbolising the strength and toughness that embodies the 313.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White/Midnight Navy
  • Style: IM4667-400
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Book 2 'Tigers'

₪679.90

Devin Booker reps The Mitten, loud and proud. This special edition Book 2 pays homage to his home state by sporting the iconic old English D that's recognisable to any baseball fan, symbolising the strength and toughness that embodies the 313.

Zoom Zoom

We moved the Air Zoom unit from the heel to the forefoot for low-profile responsiveness. The modernised herringbone traction pattern was inspired by Book's love for the Air Force 1, taking its cues from heritage hoops pivot circles that deliver traction and durability.

Lightweight Upper

The upper is made of a light, durable synthetic material that disappears on your foot. It helps keep you and Book feeling fresh through the fourth quarter and beyond.

Snug Fit

A midfoot webbing system offers snug, soft security for quick cuts and sudden Book-like jabs and pivots.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White/Midnight Navy
  • Style: IM4667-400
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Book 2 'Tigers'.

    Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes

    Book 2 'Tigers'

    ₪679.90

    Court command and forefoot quickness let you play at your own Book-like pace.

    Advantage

    Reactive Speed

    Court Feel

    Low & Grounded

    Designed For

    Acceleration & Deceleration

    Fit

    Snug

    Tech Specs

    Shoe Weight

    Approx. 450g (Men's UK 8)

    Heel-to-Toe Drop

    Approx. 6mm

    What's New?

      • Air Zoom unit moves from the heel to forefoot for quicker responsiveness.
      • Lightweight upper and low-profile design give an enhanced court feel.
      • Midfoot webbing system provides snug security.
      • Cushlon 3.0 foam and plush sockliner deliver soft and stable cushioning.
      • Sun-dappled herringbone traction pattern helps you cut and accelerate.

    Features That Perform

    • Speed Control

      We moved the Air Zoom unit from the heel to the forefoot to provide an extra turbo boost so you can blast past your defender.

    • Quick on the Ball

      An updated midfoot webbing system works with a moulded upper to provide extra stability for jabs and pivots.

    • Play with Tempo

      A lighter upper compared to the Book 1 and a lower-to-the-court feel help you stay steady and balanced for hesitations and step back jumpers.

    Behind the Design

    Devin Booker

    "A big thing for me was feeling the court and being a bit lower to the ground".

    Devin Booker

    Guard, Phoenix Suns

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 6