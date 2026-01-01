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Nike Ava X Mesh Men's Shoes - Black/Anthracite/Dark Smoke Grey/Black

Nike Ava X Mesh

Men's shoes

₪529.90
Black/Anthracite/Dark Smoke Grey/Black
White/Summit White/White/Photon Dust
Blue Grey/Obsidian Mist/Geyser Grey/Lime Glow
Summit White/Wolf Grey/Black/Infrared 23
Black/College Grey/Parachute Beige/White
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

The modern look you crave with the comfort you need to bring confidence to every step. The ultra-lightweight Ava X has a stripped-down, sleek look, making it practical and packable. Soft cushioning and all-over support offers comfort and stability wherever you go.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Dark Smoke Grey/Black
  • Style: IQ7633-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Nike Ava X Mesh

₪529.90

The modern look you crave with the comfort you need to bring confidence to every step. The ultra-lightweight Ava X has a stripped-down, sleek look, making it practical and packable. Soft cushioning and all-over support offers comfort and stability wherever you go.

Benefits

  • Textile upper with synthetic leather details is durable, breathable and comfortable.
  • Cushlon 3.0 midsole offers soft, responsive cushioning.
  • Supportive fit provides stability as your move through your day.
  • Outsole with textured cutouts in high-abrasion areas adds grip and durability to stand up to wear and tear.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Dark Smoke Grey/Black
  • Style: IQ7633-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Ava X Mesh Men's Shoes

    Nike Ava X Mesh

    ₪529.90

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 5

    Built to Pack

    With a deconstructed upper that keeps the silhouette sleek and packable.

    Weightless Motion

    The lightest ever Nike Ava, so you can make all your moves without feeling weighed down.