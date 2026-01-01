 
image 1 of 8
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes - College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black

Nike Ava Edge

Men's Shoes

₪629.90
College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black
Summit White/Light Bone/Stone
Black/College Grey/Newsprint
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Nike Ava Edge is built for crisscrossing the concrete jungle. It combines a flexible yet protective upper with performance-level cushioning and an outsole that leaves a memorable mark. Navigating the city is a sport in itself, so show up prepared in a shoe that's stylistically advanced and engineered for comfort.


  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black
  • Style: IM1973-003
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Ava Edge

₪629.90

Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Nike Ava Edge is built for crisscrossing the concrete jungle. It combines a flexible yet protective upper with performance-level cushioning and an outsole that leaves a memorable mark. Navigating the city is a sport in itself, so show up prepared in a shoe that's stylistically advanced and engineered for comfort.

Protective Network

A mix of woven textiles and mesh netting creates a protective yet flexible upper. The dynamic grid design mimics the networks of urban design.

Leave a Mark

The flexible and perforated rubber outsole wraps onto the midsole for added durability. And its imprint leaves a distinct look.

Ultra Comfort Underfoot

The oversized midsole is made with performance-level SCF foam for ultra-comfortable cushioning.

Product Details

  • Rubber outsole
  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Reflective design details
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black
  • Style: IM1973-003
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Ava Edge.

    Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes

    Nike Ava Edge

    ₪629.90

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 5

    Street-Ready Protection.

    Tough on the outside and comfortable everywhere, the Ava Edge is for those who move through their city the same way.

    Protective Cage

    High-abrasion rubber wraps your foot for enhanced durability.

    Responsive Feel

    Performance-grade foam cushions every step.