Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Floral Backpack (24L)
Yes, you need another backpack. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Its main compartment is ideal for carrying all your daily essentials and comes equipped with an internal sleeve that fits most laptops. The front zip pocket and side pouch are perfect for tucking away your smaller go-to items.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
- Style: IQ1267-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Aura
Yes, you need another backpack. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Its main compartment is ideal for carrying all your daily essentials and comes equipped with an internal sleeve that fits most laptops. The front zip pocket and side pouch are perfect for tucking away your smaller go-to items.
Benefits
- Haul loop gives you an alternative carrying option.
- Padded shoulder straps are adjustable for a comfortable fit.
Product Details
- 30.5cm W x 43cm H x 15cm D (approx.)
- Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
- Style: IQ1267-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Aura