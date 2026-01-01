A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
Unapologetic comfort meets unapologetic attitude. Take a page from A'ja Wilson's playbook and embrace your boldest self in this spacious hoodie. A bungee at the hem lets you crop it A'ja-style and the satin-lined hood helps keep your hair on point. Made from French terry fabric, its breathable enough to wear even when your game heats up.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IO1343-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
A'ja Wilson
Unapologetic comfort meets unapologetic attitude. Take a page from A'ja Wilson's playbook and embrace your boldest self in this spacious hoodie. A bungee at the hem lets you crop it A'ja-style and the satin-lined hood helps keep your hair on point. Made from French terry fabric, its breathable enough to wear even when your game heats up.
Benefits
- Built around the star she's always drawn into her signature, A'ja's logo is strong, bold and playful – just like the energy she brings to the court.
- The hood is lined with premium material that has a silky feel and luxurious sheen.
- Midweight French terry fabric is naturally breathable with soft loops on the inside.
Product details
- Drawstring with plated tips
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 100% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IO1343-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5'10" (178cm approx.)
- Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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A'ja Wilson