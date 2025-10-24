A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey

Very happy customer
Benjamin
Excellent quality and size
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Got dreams to be the next A'ja Wilson? The first step is looking the part. This relaxed-fit replica jersey gives you details modelled after what the Aces wear on the court and lets you rep your favourite player everywhere you go.
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
Got dreams to be the next A'ja Wilson? The first step is looking the part. This relaxed-fit replica jersey gives you details modelled after what the Aces wear on the court and lets you rep your favourite player everywhere you go.
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Very happy customer
Benjamin
Excellent quality and size
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces